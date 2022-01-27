Jimmy Butler Questionable For Friday vs. Clippers

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (left big toe irritation) has been listed as questionable for Friday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, per the team’s Twitter.

#LACvsMIA UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (left big toe irritation) is listed as questionable to play in tomorrow's game vs the Clippers. Kyle Lowry (personal reasons), Markieff Morris (return to competition reconditioning) and KZ Okpala (wrist) have been ruled out. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 27, 2022

Butler did injure a left toe back in March of 2020 but it’s unclear if there is any correlation here. The forward played 29 minutes on Wednesday night against the New York Knicks and didn’t show any signs of injury when on the court. His status will be worth monitoring as Miami has four games coming in the next five days and will need their best player amidst a tightly contested Eastern Conference standings.

Butler has averaged 21.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game in 30 starts this season. If he is unable to play Friday night, expect Tyler Herro or Max Strus to enter the starting lineup in his place.

Miami Heat NBA Champions Odds

The Miami Heat are currently +1600 to win the 2022 NBA Finals, the sixth-shortest odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook.