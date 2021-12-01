Jimmy Butler Ruled Out Wednesday

Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sentinel reports Jimmy Butler has been ruled out of Wednesday’s matchup between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jimmy Butler is out tonight for the Heat. Herro and Dedmon expected to play. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 1, 2021

Butler is dealing with a back injury, last playing in a 107-104 win over the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 27, playing 36 minutes, scoring 18 points, four rebounds and five assists. A primary playmaker for the Heat, Butler averages 34 minutes, 34 points, six rebounds and five assists per game, starting in 17 games this season. He also leads the Heat in usage, with a 27% usage rate.

With Butler and Bam Adebayo out of the rotation for Wednesday’s matchup with the Cavaliers, expect Kyle Lowry to see an uptick in production. Lowry, who is priced at $6,800 on FanDuel, has played 19 games with the Heat, averaging 24 minutes, 12 points, five rebounds and seven assists per game.

The Heat are a 2.5-point home favorite against the Cleveland Cavaliers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 206.5-point total.