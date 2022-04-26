Jimmy Butler Surprisingly Ruled Out vs. Hawks Tonight
joecervenka
Overview
Well, this one will hurt some parlays, single-game tickets, and fantasy squads alike. Seemingly out of nowhere, Jimmy Butler will not suit up against the Atlanta Hawks for tonight’s potentially series-clinching Game 5.
UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (right knee inflammation) has been ruled out of tonight's game.
The undisputed heart of the Heat was not listed on any injury report before this bomb dropped, and the spread has moved 2-3 points to the Hawks’ favor. Miami came in as a 6.5-7.5 point favorite and sits at -4.5 at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This comes on the back of starting point guard Kyle Lowry being ruled out yesterday with a lingering hamstring issue that also kept the former Raptor out of Game 4. To say Miami will undoubtedly be shorthanded is an understatement.
Tyler Herro, Max Strus, and Duncan Robinson will be given an extended run in needed, and there could even be a Victor Oladipo sighting. Oladipo only played in Miami’s Game 4 blowout on Sunday. The former Pacer logged 23 minutes, much of it in garbage time, and scored six points.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.