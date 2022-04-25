Joel Embiid Will Wait Until After Playoffs for Thumb Surgery if Needed

Overview

The Philadelphia 76ers may have to grind through the rest of these playoffs with their superstar big man at less than 100 percent as Joel Embiid has a reasonably significant thumb injury.

Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid’s MRI confirmed the ligament tear in his right thumb but that nothing changes in terms of Embiid’s availability or treatment. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 24, 2022

It looks like Embiid has decided to forego any type of surgery until the playoffs are over, so he will have to play through the pain in the meantime. The ligament tear is unlikely to heal much as Embiid goes through the grind of the NBA playoffs, but perhaps treatment can help make it more manageable.

The NBA MVP candidate is coming off his worst game of the series in a 110-102 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Saturday afternoon. Embiid shot just 43.8 percent from the floor on his way to 21 points. The former third overall pick also had eight rebounds but added five turnovers and four personal fouls in a game he was visibly irked in on multiple occasions.

On Monday night, the Raptors and Sixers get back at it for Game 5 back in Philly. Philadelphia is a -7.5 point home favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook to end the series tomorrow.