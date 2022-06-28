John Wall Set to Hit Free Agency After Rockets' Buyout
Grant White
John Wall’s time with the Houston Rockets is coming to an end. Chris Haynes reports that Wall and the Rockets have agreed to a buyout that would allow the point guard to hit the open market when the free agency period begins later this week.
Yahoo Sources: John Wall and Houston Rockets agree to secure a buyout that will allow the star guard to hit the 2022 free agency class. https://t.co/RVMt9zUlNU
The five-time All-Star has appeared in just 40 games over the past three seasons, sitting out the entire 2021-22 campaign after a trade failed to materialize. Wall had to watch from the sidelines as the Rockets built for the future with their backcourt tandem of Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.
The Los Angeles Lakers were rumored to be interested in Wall, but a trade for Russell Westbrook didn’t come to fruition. They will likely be in the mix for Wall as they look to extend their championship window with LeBron James.
The move won’t impact the Rockets standing in the futures market at FanDuel Sportsbook. Houston remains +50000 longshots, tied for the longest odds on the board. However, Wall would positively impact virtually any team’s championship odds.
