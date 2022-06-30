Jokic, Booker, Morant, & Anthony-Towns All Expected to Sign Extensions
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant are all expected to sign extensions with their teams after free agency begins, per Substack’s Marc Stein.
Denver's Nikola Jokic, Phoenix's Devin Booker, Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns and Memphis' Ja Morant are all expected to verbally seal mammoth contract extensions soon after 6 PM ET tonight … for those tracking notable sidebars to the Kevin Durant Requests A Trade blockbuster.
This shouldn’t be too much of a surprise as all four are cornerstones of franchises that made the 2022 postseason. That’s not to say that will be the only action the four organizations will be making when free agency opens on Thursday night, but you can safely take these superstars out of any wild rumor talks heading into free agency.
It’s set to be an eventful evening in the NBA as there will be trades, storylines, and signings that will be flying all night long. Stay tuned to SportsGrid as we keep you in the know on all of the latest news and rumors.
