Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable for Friday’s game against the Nets

Karl-Anthony Towns is listed as questionable for Friday after taking a hard fall in Wednesday’s game against the Wizards. Towns sitting out would be a massive loss to Minnesota, as he leads the team in scoring. Towns averages 24 points, nine rebounds, and 3.1 assists a game. His 24 points are also the thirteenth best in the NBA. If he does have to sit, the Timberwolves will have to rely on Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell to pick up the offensive load. Naz Reid seems likely to fill Towns’ void in the lineup if he cannot go. It’s a terrible time for the Timberwolves to lose their top scorer as they were finding their groove, winning seven of their last nine games. Minnesota is currently sitting in ninth place in the Western Conference and is coming off a loss to Washington.
Towns’ injury seems to be a developing story, so make sure to pay attention to FanDuel Sportsbook for all the latest odds.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.