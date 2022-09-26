Kawhi Leonard: "I'll Be Participating in Training Camp"
joecervenka
It looks like Zach LaVine is not the only one declaring his readiness for training camp, as Kawhi Leonard stated he is good to go today. According to Clippers beat writer Tomer Azarly for ClutchPoints, Leonard told the media today he is ready.
"The plan is to start tomorrow at training camp. I'll be participating in training camp… Right now I feel good and the plan is to start camp tomorrow and play."
The Klaw also mentioned he feels even stronger coming into this year after implementing a weight lifting program over the past year while rehabbing. Kawhi underwent surgery on a partially torn ACL more than a year ago and is poised to make a big comeback this season.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Clippers near the top of the NBA championship futures board. Los Angeles sits with +700 odds to win the 2022-23 title. They are tied with the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets, while only the Boston Celtics (+550) and Milwaukee Bucks (+650) have shorter odds.
The health and play of Leonard will be a crucial part of the team’s success this season.
