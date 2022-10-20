Kawhi Leonard May Come Off the Bench for Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are considering bringing Kawhi Leonard off the bench rather than starting in the early going of the season. According to Senior NBA Insider for Yahoo Sports & TNT Sideline Reporter Chris Haynes, LA may limit Kawhi’s minutes to start the season as he returns after missing last year.

Los Angeles Clippers have been considering the possibility of bringing Kawhi Leonard off the bench to start the season in order to manage his minutes, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 20, 2022

Leonard underwent surgery on a partially torn ACL more than a year ago and is poised to make a big comeback this season. That said, LA is hoping for a deep playoff run, and the maintenance and health of their superstar will be a priority.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Clippers near the top of the NBA championship futures board. Los Angeles sits with +700 odds to win the 2022-23 title. They are tied with the Golden State Warriors, while only the Boston Celtics (+600) and Milwaukee Bucks (+550) have shorter odds.

We will all get a chance to see if Leonard will be in the starting lineup tonight at 10 pm ET. It’s the battle of LA as the Clippers are -5.5-point road dogs and sit at -220 on the moneyline.