Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier, and Nerlens Noel Unavailable vs. Celtics
January 8Grant WhiteSportsGrid
Nerlens Noel’s return to the New York Knicks’ lineup will have to wait for at least one more game. Keith Smith confirmed that the journeyman forward would miss Saturday night’s contest due to deconditioning. Noel joins Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker on the sidelines against the Boston Celtics. A thigh bruise will keep Fournier from participating while Walker is dealing with a knee injury.
Walker and Fournier rank third and fourth in team scoring, averaging 13.6 and 13.5 points per game, respectively. Noel has been more valuable on the defensive side, leading the Knicks in Defensive Box Plus/Minus while playing in only 17 games.
Mitchell Robinson could have some extra leeway with Noel out for the ninth straight game. Immanuel Quickley could get his second start of the season, while Alec Burks should get his third straight start at shooting guard.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Knicks listed as +8 underdogs ahead of their Atlantic Division battle against the Celtics.
