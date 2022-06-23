Kevin Durant 'Monitoring' Nets Situation, Considering Future

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is “monitoring the Brooklyn Nets’ situation and considering options with his future,” per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Sources: Kevin Durant is monitoring the Brooklyn Nets’ situation and considering options with his future. This now opens the path for Kyrie Irving to proceed on finding a new home via opt-in and trade. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2022

Kyrie Irving is the spark to all of this after reports came out earlier in the week of an “impasse” between him and the organization. It was then rumored that Irving was willing to use Durant as collateral. His leverage was that if he ended up leaving in the offseason, Durant would request a trade. Now it seems that Brooklyn is going to have to follow through on what both their superstars want in order to maintain being a contender for an NBA title.

This will be something to monitor both on draft night and throughout the remainder of the offseason. Brooklyn desperately needs both Irving and Durant to stay after going all-in on a championship with them.

