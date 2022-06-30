With less than 24 hours until the start of NBA Free Agency, the Boston Celtics look to put themselves in a position to strengthen their roster for next season.

Coming up short in the NBA Finals, the Celtics find themselves looking to make adjustments on their roster in hopes of returning to the main stage. President of Basketball Operations, Brad Stevens, made it clear that the Celtics have a “fine line to walk” during this offseason. Stevens clarified that the Celtics were looking to add bench scoring and playmakers. A few players come to mind that Boston could target, but Stevens made it clear that fit is important too.

With the Celtics’ current cap situation, the Celtics only have the taxpayer mid-level exception to offer along with veteran-minimum deals. The options for the Celtics may seem limited, but there are still worthy names for the Boston Celtics to go after.

Realistic Free Agent Options:

1. TJ Warren, Indiana Pacers:

TJ Warren is atop the list for Boston as the 6-foot-8 forward can provide a scoring option for the Celtics off the bench. A stress fracture in Warren’s left foot sidelined the forward for the 2021-2022 season. This could allow the Celtics to sign Warren on a cheap one-year prove-it deal. Beyond injuries, Warren could be the missing piece to help elevate the Celtics right back to title contention. In 2020-2021, Warren averaged 15.5 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting over 50% from the floor. At 28 years old, Warren could be a low-risk, high-reward signing for the Celtics.

2. Bruce Brown, Brooklyn Nets:

Bruce Brown is another name that the Celtics could target in Free Agency. At only 25 years old, Brown is coming off a career-best year, averaging 9.0 points per game, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. Brown is entering free agency as an Unrestricted Free Agent. With recent drama in Brooklyn, Brown may look to find a fresh start elsewhere. A year after proving himself as a key role player for the Nets, the Massachusetts native could look to sign a hometown deal with the Celtics.

3. Danilo Gallinari, San Antonio Spurs:

Danilo Gallinari was recently involved in a trade to the San Antonio Spurs along with picks from the Atlanta Hawks for Dejounte Murray. With Gallinari being sent to San Antonio, which looks headed towards a rebuild, there is a strong sense around the league that the Spurs could buy out Gallinari. Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reported after the trade that the Boston Celtics would have interest in Gallinari if he is bought out. The 33-year-old could add scoring that Stevens desires from the bench. Averaging 11.7 points per game, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists, Gallinari could be a productive role player for the Celtics heading into the next season.

4. Nicolas Batum, Los Angeles Clippers:

Nicolas Batum reportedly opted out of his deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, and while he is expected to re-sign, this is another interesting choice for the Celtics. Batum averaged 8.3 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists last year with the Clippers. The 33-year-old forward is entering Free Agency and could provide the C’s with good rotation minutes and leadership in the locker room.

5. Kyle Anderson, Memphis Grizzlies:

Kyle Anderson is another player with ties to the Spurs, along with current Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka. In 2021-2022, Anderson averaged 7.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on 44.6% FG shooting and 33.0% from three. While Anderson may not be a sharpshooter, his consistency on the court and reliability is more than enough. Anderson could be a big man option for the Boston Celtics in the offseason.

6. Otto Porter Jr., Golden State Warriors:

Following a Championship with the Golden State Warriors, all signs are pointing to the Dubs having to choose between Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. Porter looks like the odd man out; maybe signing with the other NBA finalist would be a good fit? Shooting 46.4% from FG and 37% from three, Porter averaged 8.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists with the Warriors. A wing that can score would align well with what Stevens envisioned for this roster. At only 29 years old, Porter shows there is more in the tank. A fit with the Celtics seems ideal.

7. Patty Mills, Brooklyn Nets:

Patty Mills reportedly declined his player option to return to the Brooklyn Nets. Mills, another former San Antonio Spur, enters free agency with no restrictions on Thursday night. Ime Udoka and the Celtics were after Mills last year in free agency before he ultimately signed with the Nets. Following a year where Mills averaged 11.4 points per game, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, do the Celtics finally land the guard?

8. Gary Harris, Orlando Magic:

Gary Harris is an explosive scoring option that could spark this Celtics bench. The 6-foot-4 guard is coming off a season with averages of 11.1 points per game, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. Harris, who was involved in the Nuggets-Magic trade for Aaron Gordon two seasons ago, still shows signs of good basketball. Perhaps a change of scenery for the 27-year-old could allow Harris to finally breakout and help this Celtics’ young group contend.

With NBA Free Agency ahead of us, the Boston Celtics could look to some of these options to bolster their roster with their sights on contending for an NBA Championship in 2022-2023.