Kings Acquire Kevin Huerter from Hawks

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sacramento Kings have acquired shooting guard Kevin Huerter from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless, and a future first-round pick.
Atlanta is trading Kevin Huerter to Sacramento for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless and a future first round pick, sources tell EPSN.
A former first-round selection in 2018, Huerter spent four seasons in Atlanta, averaging 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists over 274 games. The 23-year-old will have an opportunity to compete for the Kings’ starting shooting guard spot alongside Malik Monk, whom Sacramento inked to a two-year, $19 million contract on Thursday.
As for the Hawks, they now boast two of the three Holiday brothers after signing Justin’s brother, Aaron, earlier on Thursday. In Justin, Atlanta is adding a reliable three-point shooter (39.4% last season) and a solid defender. While he will likely come off the bench, Holiday figures to play a role on a revamped Hawks squad that recently acquired All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Kings and Hawks at +49000 and +5500 odds for next season’s NBA championship.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.