Kings Acquire Kevin Huerter from Hawks

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sacramento Kings have acquired shooting guard Kevin Huerter from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless, and a future first-round pick.

A former first-round selection in 2018, Huerter spent four seasons in Atlanta, averaging 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists over 274 games. The 23-year-old will have an opportunity to compete for the Kings’ starting shooting guard spot alongside Malik Monk, whom Sacramento inked to a two-year, $19 million contract on Thursday.

As for the Hawks, they now boast two of the three Holiday brothers after signing Justin’s brother, Aaron, earlier on Thursday. In Justin, Atlanta is adding a reliable three-point shooter (39.4% last season) and a solid defender. While he will likely come off the bench, Holiday figures to play a role on a revamped Hawks squad that recently acquired All-Star point guard Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs.

