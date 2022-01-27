Kings’ De’Aaron Fox Ruled Out Against Hawks

Brad Rowland of The Athletic reports De’Aaron Fox will sit out of Wednesday’s matchup between the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks.

Fox is dealing with an ankle injury, last playing in a 133-131 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 19, playing 37 minutes, scoring 27 points, six rebounds and eight assists and has missed two games because of the injury. A primary playmaker for the Kings, Fox has averaged 34 minutes, 21 points, four rebounds and five assists this season, also leading the team with a 28% usage rate.

Tyrese Haliburton will start in place of Fox for Wednesday’s matchup and is priced at $7,700 on FanDuel. The second-year player has averaged 34 minutes, 14 points, four rebounds and seven assists per game. Haliburton has a 19% usage rate when Fox is off the court and averages 1.04 fantasy points per minute.

The Kings are an 11.5-point road underdog on FanDuel Sportsbook Wednesday against the Hawks in a matchup with a 227.5-point total.