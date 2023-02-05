De’Aaron Fox will miss his second consecutive game when his Sacramento Kings travel to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Fox will miss the Western Conference tilt due to personal reasons.

JV listed as doubtful for tonight's game vs Sacramento. De'Aaron Fox (personal reasons) listed as out for the Kings. https://t.co/zdpKmqZiYv — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) February 5, 2023

Although he was snubbed from the All-Star game, Fox is having an outstanding campaign. The former fifth-overall selection is shooting a career-best 50.6% from the field, with his 24.3 points per game falling just short of his previous benchmark. Additionally, he’s set a new standard with 4.3 rebounds per game while maintaining his career norm with 6.1 assists.

Davion Mitchell started in place of Fox last time out against the Indiana Pacers and should be back out with the first five against the Pelicans.

The Kings are in the midst of a seven-game road trip, splitting the first four games of the excursion. They enter tonight’s matchup as -2.5 road chalk, with the total set at 226.5, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.