Kings' Malik Monk Questionable Sunday vs. Grizzlies
Grant White
The Sacramento Kings will have to get past the Memphis Grizzlies without one of their key bench players. James Ham tweeted that Malik Monk is questionable for the Western Conference showdown due to a wrist injury.
Malik Monk is questionable today with right wrist soreness.
Monk has appeared in 34 games this season, coming off the bench each time. The sixth-year pro averages 14.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists, playing over 23 minutes per game. Consequently, some minutes will be up for grabs if Monk isn’t cleared for action.
Kevin Huerter is the Kings’ starting point guard and could absorb some of the additional workload; however, Terence Davis could see the most considerable increase in minutes. Davis has been used as a tertiary option but could be one of the first substitutions against the Grizzlies.
The Kings are coming off a nailbiter, knocking off the Utah Jazz 126-125 last time out. They’ll be looking to make it three straight wins when they take on Memphis on Sunday night. FanDuel Sportsbook has Sacramento lined as +3.5 underdogs, with the total set at 238.5.
