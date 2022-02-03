Kings’ Marvin Bagley Ruled Out For Thursday vs. Warriors

Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley (ankle) has been ruled out of the team’s matchup with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, per the league’s injury report.

Bagley will now miss his third straight game due to the ankle issue which leaves the team’s frontcourt a bit thin in the process. A trip to take on the Warriors is never easy and it will only get harder for Sacramento without one of their more talented big men. Bagley’s status will be something to monitor in the coming days as the Kings continue to vie for a shot at this season’s play-in tournament.

Bagley has averaged 9.3 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 46.3 percent from the field in 30 appearances this season. With him unable to go, expect forwards Moe Harkless and Chimezie Metu to see some extra minutes in his place.

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors Odds

The Sacramento Kings are currently 14-point underdogs against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday with the total set at 225, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.