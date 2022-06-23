Kings' Offer for Hawks' John Collins Was 'Underwhelming'

As Sam Amick of The Athletic reports, the Sacramento Kings’ recent trade offer for Atlanta forward John Collins was viewed by the Hawks organization as “underwhelming”.

Sacramento’s offer reportedly centered around forward Harrison Barnes, but did not include the fourth overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Kings have made it no secret they are in the market for help in the frontcourt, seemingly looking for a high-caliber player to pair with star center Domantas Sabonis.

Collins would certainly fit the bill, but Sacramento will likely have to part ways with the No. 4 pick in order to get a deal done.

The Kings are one of many teams interested in the talented forward, and it seems like only a matter of when, not if, the Hawks decide to ship Collins elsewhere.

The 24-year-old appeared in 54 games for Atlanta last season, posting averages of 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per contest.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr. as the odds-on-favorite to go No. 1 overall in Thursday’s NBA Draft at -280.