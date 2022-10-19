Kings PF Keegan Murray OUT Wednesday vs. Trail Blazers

The debut of Sacramento Kings rookie forward Keegan Murray will have to wait a little longer. According to NBA.com, Murray will not play in Wednesday’s regular-season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers due to the league’s health and safety protocols. The 22-year-old entered protocols last Friday and remains away from the team.

Murray will presumably make his debut either Saturday versus the Los Angeles Clippers or Sunday against the Golden State Warriors. However, Kings head coach Mike Brown said he would like to get the former Iowa standout some practice time before thrusting him into game action.

Sacramento selected Murray with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 draft. He was subsequently named NBA Summer League MVP, posting per-game averages of 23 points, seven rebounds, and two assists while shooting 50% from the floor.

With Murray sidelined, more minutes should be available for fourth-year pro KZ Okpala.

The Kings are listed at -142 on the moneyline at the time of writing (courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook).