Kings’ Richaun Holmes Nearing Return

Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reports that Kings center Richaun Holmes could be back with the team for Wednesday’s game against the Clippers. Holmes hasn’t played since suffering an eye injury on Dec. 8 against the Orlando Magic. He’s missed Sacramento’s past seven games, and the Kings are just 2-5 during that stretch.

The Kings will be happy to get Holmes back with the team. At the moment, Sacramento’s currently tied for the tenth seed in the Western Conference. Holmes is in the midst of another quality season. He’s averaging 14 points, 9.3 rebounds and boasts a 22.73 player efficiency rating (PER).

With the Trail Blazers struggling mightily this season, this could be a rare opportunity for the Kings to get back into the playoff mix.

Tonight, Sacramento’s currently a 5.5-point home underdog against a Clippers team it defeated in each of the past three meetings. However, sharp bettors are siding with the road favorites, with seven Kings’ players ruled out due to COVID-19 protocols.

