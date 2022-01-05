Kings SG Terence Davis (Ankle) Ruled OUT For Tuesday Vs. Lakers

Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis has been ruled out of the team’s matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night due to left ankle soreness, per Sports 1140 KHTK’s Franklin Cartoscelli.

Kings vs Lakers notes: – Tonight's Kings starters could look different, per Alvin Gentry. It depends on who the Lakers start. – Gentry named Moe Harkless as someone who will see an expanded role with Metu and Holmes out. – Terence Davis (ankle) is out tonight. — Franklin Cartoscelli (@FCartoscelli3) January 5, 2022

Davis will miss his fourth straight game with the ankle issue which puts a slight dent into Sacramento’s depth as he is averaging 17.4 minutes per game in 22 appearances this season. He has missed eight of the Kings’ last ten games with the ankle injury after making a return for two games and heading back onto the injury report. With Davis unable to go, it’s likely that backcourt starters Davion Mitchell and Buddy Hield will see some extra minutes due to the slight lack of depth.

Davis has averaged 9.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game in 22 appearances including seven starts.

Sacramento Kings Vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The Sacramento Kings are currently six-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night with the total set at 230, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.