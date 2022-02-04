Kings Without De’Aaron Fox Against Warriors

De’Aaron Fox’s absence from the Sacramento Kings lineup will stretch into a seventh straight game. Jason Anderson tweeted that the Kings’ point guard was ruled out ahead of their clash against the Golden State Warriors. Fox continues to resolve an ankle injury aggravated against the Detroit Pistons.

Kings guard De'Aaron Fox has been ruled out for tonight's game against the Warriors. Fox will miss his seventh consecutive game due to left ankle soreness. The Kings are 2-7 without him this season. — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) February 4, 2022

Fox remains an integral part of the Kings lineup. The former first-round selection leads the team in scoring with 21.0 points per game while sitting second in assists with 5.2, ranking fourth on the team in Win Shares.

The Kings have shifted their lineup without Fox available. Tyrese Haliburton has taken over point guard duties, allowing Davion Mitchell to work into the shooting guard role. Haliburton is commanding the offense, averaging 18.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 8.7 assists in six games without Fox.

Sacramento is coming off a monumental win over the Brooklyn Nets. They’ll have to overcome long odds if they hope to make it two in a row, as they enter tonight’s contest as +14 underdogs, per FanDuel Sportsbook.