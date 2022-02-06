Kings Without De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley vs. Thunder

The Sacramento Kings are down a couple of key starters against the Oklahoma City Thunder. De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley have been ruled out of Saturday night’s contest. Both players are dealing with nagging ankle injuries.

Both De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley are out vs. Thunder. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) February 6, 2022

Fox is the Kings’ leading scorer, averaging 21.0 points per game. The former first-round selection also chips in with 3.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists. Bagley has been a more modest contributor offensively, putting up 9.3 points and grabbing 7.2 boards per game.

Tyrese Haliburton will likely take over point guard duties, with Davion Mitchell getting his seventh start of the season at shooting guard. Chimezie Metu has split time in the starting lineup with Bagley and should start at power forward against Oklahoma City.

The betting line shifted in favor of the Thunder on news that Fox and Bagley were out. The Kings went from -8.5 chalk to -7.5 for their Western Conference matchup, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.