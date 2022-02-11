Klay Thompson in Starting Lineup, Will be on Minutes Restriction vs. Knicks

After missing more than two seasons with injuries, Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson continues to work his way back up to 100%. Mark Haynes confirmed that although Thompson will be in the starting lineup against the New York Knicks on Thursday, he will be on a 30-minute restriction as he continues to ramp up activity.

Klay Thompson still has a 30-minute restriction tonight against New York. — Mark Haynes (@markhaynesnba) February 11, 2022

Thompson has been limited to an average of 23:53 in his first 12 games following his most recent Achilles tendon repair surgery. The veteran shooting guard is below his career average in field-goal and three-point percentages, hitting 42.6% and 37.8%, respectively.

Jordan Poole remains an integral part of the Warriors rotation. Poole has played at least 29 minutes in three of his past four, averaging 18.0 points per game over that stretch. The Michigan product is first off the bench to replace Thompson on the court.

The Warriors are 9-1 over their past ten games, with the only loss coming in their most recent outing. They enter tonight’s contest against the Knicks as -9.5 chalk, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.