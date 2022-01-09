Klay Thompson Returns to Warriors Lineup vs. Cavaliers

The last time Klay Thompson suited up for an NBA game, he had Kevin Durant as a teammate, and he was playing a Toronto Raptors squad that still had Kawhi Leonard. Over two full seasons later, Thompson is finally set to return against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tomorrow, the wait is over. pic.twitter.com/3WOonDnJPb — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 8, 2022

It’s unlikely that the Golden State Warriors will deploy Thompson in the starting lineup in his first game back, but it’s just a matter of time before he replaces Jordan Poole in the starting lineup. Thompson averages 19.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game throughout his career, playing just over 33 minutes per game.

Poole’s fantasy value takes a hit with Thompson back in the fold. The 22-year-old has appeared in 32 games this season, starting 29 of them. Poole averages 17.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 30 minutes per game.

The Warriors need to pump the breaks on a two-game losing streak. The betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook gives the Warriors the edge, installing them as -8 favorites against the Cavs.