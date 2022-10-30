Klay Thompson Ruled Out as Warriors Take on Pistons
Grant White
The Golden State Warriors are off and running, meaning they’ll have to create downtime to get their aging players enough rest throughout an 82-game season. They are using Sunday’s contest against the Detroit Pistons for that reason, sitting Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, and Donte DiVencenzo.
Klay Thompson (injury management), Donte DiVencenzo (left hamstring) and Andre Iguodala (left hip) are out tonight against the #Pistons.
As noted by Mike Curtis, Thompson’s out of the lineup for injury management purposes. The Warriors are in a tough scheduling spot, playing on consecutive nights and for the third time in four days. The 32-year-old has started all six games for Golden State, averaging 12.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.
Jordan Poole is also listed as a game-time decision with an ankle injury. Poole is the presumptive starter with Thompson out, but Moses Moody could be called into action if Poole isn’t cleared to play.
The scheduling conundrum isn’t negatively impacting the Warriors standing in the betting market. They remain -7 road chalk for Sunday’s inter-conference battle, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
