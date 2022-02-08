Knee Injury Will Keep Quentin Grimes Out vs. Jazz

A knee injury is the only thing that could slow Quentin Grimes down. The New York Knicks’ first-round selection from the 2021 draft had been increasing his role on the team until a pair of subpar outings in which Grimes scored just four points across two games. The knee injury could have contributed to the poor showings, and it will keep Grimes out against the Utah Jazz on Monday.

Quentin Grimes (sore left knee) is out tonight at Utah. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) February 8, 2022

Grimes played above his season average in eight of his past 10 games, averaging 8.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game over that span.

Kemba Walker is also out, meaning Immanuel Quickley could get his third start of the season. It also leaves a lot of minutes up for grabs, which could mean additional court time for Evan Fournier and Alec Burks.

The Knicks embarked on a five-game road trip, dropping their first outing against the Los Angeles Lakers, blowing a 71-56 halftime lead. They enter tonight’s contest against the Jazz as +6.5 point underdogs, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.