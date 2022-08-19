Determined to land a capable floor general, the New York Knicks got their man this offseason, signing free agent point guard Jalen Brunson to a four-year, $104 million contract. Coming off a breakout season with the Dallas Mavericks, Brunson will immediately slot in as New York’s starting point guard and should stabilize the position for the foreseeable future.

How does the rest of head coach Tom Thibodeau’s lineup likely to shake out? Let’s have a look.

Knicks Depth Chart: Projected Knicks Depth Chart for 2022-23