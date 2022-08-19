BETTING Fantasy NBA
07:05 AM, August 19, 2022

Knicks Depth Chart: Projected Knicks Depth Chart for 2022-23

Determined to land a capable floor general, the New York Knicks got their man this offseason, signing free agent point guard Jalen Brunson to a four-year, $104 million contract. Coming off a breakout season with the Dallas Mavericks, Brunson will immediately slot in as New York’s starting point guard and should stabilize the position for the foreseeable future.

How does the rest of head coach Tom Thibodeau’s lineup likely to shake out? Let’s have a look.

 Position

 Starters

 Reserves

 PG

 Jalen Brunson

 Immanuel Quickley, Derrick Rose, Miles McBride

 SG

 Evan Fournier

 Quentin Grimes

 SF

 RJ Barrett

 Cam Reddish

 PF

 Julius Randle

 Obi Toppin

 C 

 Mitchell Robinson

 Isaiah Hartenstein, Jericho Sims