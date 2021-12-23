Knicks Derrick Rose Out for 8+ Weeks

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Derrick Rose will miss up to eight weeks of playing time after undergoing ankle surgery.

Knicks‘ Derrick Rose underwent ankle surgery and will miss at least 8 weeks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 23, 2021

A 13-year veteran, Rose has played 26 games this season, almost exclusively off the bench, averaging 25 minutes per game, scoring 12 points, three rebounds and four assists per game. Last appearing in a 116-103 win over the Houston Rockets on Dec. 16, Rose recorded one rebound and one assist in 12 minutes of action.

With Rose out of the rotation for the foreseeable future, expect an uptick in production for Kemba Walker. This year, Walker is averaging 26 minutes, scoring 13 points, three rebounds and three assists per game, appearing in 20 games in his first season with the Knicks. Walker played 40 minutes in a 105-91 win over the Detroit Pistons, scoring 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The Knicks square off against the Washington Wizards in a 7:30 p.m. ET tip and are currently +8000 to win the NBA Championship on FanDuel Sportsbook.