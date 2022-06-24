Knicks Gaining 'Major Momentum' to Sign Jalen Brunson

The New York Knicks are reportedly gaining “major momentum” in their quest to sign Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson, per Substack’s Marc Stein.

This rumor has been swirling for some time now and it’s starting to feel like a reality. The urgency may purely be to take the attention away from a draft night that has been met with plenty of scrutiny. The Knicks traded away their 11th overall pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder which left them with just the 42nd overall pick in this year’s draft. Not a great sign for a team that seems to lack a plan for the long-term future.

Brunson broke out this past season with career-highs virtually across the board. His stock soared after he poured in 32.0 points per game in Games 1 through 3 of their opening-round series against the Utah Jazz while Luka Doncic was out due to injury.

In 2021, Brunson averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game in 79 appearances.

