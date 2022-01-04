Knicks’ Julius Randle Clears COVID Protocols, Could Play Tuesday vs. Pacers

The New York Knicks announced that forward Julius Randle has cleared COVID protocols and is questionable for their next game against the Pacers.

Julius Randle has been cleared from health and safety protocols. He will be listed as questionable (return to play reconditioning) for tonight’s game. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) January 4, 2022

Randle missed New York’s past two games but can now return to action much quicker following a new agreement between the NBA and Players Association that allows players to return after five days if their CT levels are above 30.

New York hopes to have Randle back on the court as soon as possible as it is currently on a two-game losing streak since Randle went into protocols. The Knicks initially opened as a -1.5-point home favorite on Tuesday. However, with news of Randle’s return, sharp bettors wasted little time betting the Knicks up to -3.

It’s worth noting that New York is 14-6 against the spread in its past 20 games at home when facing Indiana. As for the total, the under is also drawing some sharp action as it’s been bet down from 208.5 to 206.5.

