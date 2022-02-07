Knicks’ Kemba Walker will be rested Monday vs. Jazz

According to the club’s beat writer Fred Katz, New York Knicks starting point guard Kemba Walker will be rested for Monday’s game against the Utah Jazz.

Kemba Walker will rest tonight in Utah, Tom Thibodeau says. First night of a back to back for the Knicks. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) February 7, 2022

Monday is the first night of a back-to-back for the Knicks, so Walker will presumably be back in the lineup Tuesday versus the Denver Nuggets.

The 31-year-old has appeared in just 32 games for New York this season, averaging a career-low 11.9 points per game in 25.9 minutes a night.

Walker has dealt with lingering soreness in his knee the past few seasons and was out of head coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation entirely earlier in the season.

Backup point guard Alec Burks will likely take Walker’s spot in the starting lineup. Burks played 25 minutes the last time Kemba was forced out of action. The second-stringer put up six points to go along with four rebounds and an assist. However, he’s proven capable of much bigger performances and could be worth a gamble in Monday DFS contests at his current FanDuel price of $5,100.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Knickerbockers listed as eight-point road underdogs and +275 on the Moneyline.