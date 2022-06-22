Knicks Looking to Clear Cap Space to Sign PG Jalen Brunson
Paul Connor
Could soon-to-be free agent point guard Jalen Brunson be headed to the Big Apple?
The New York Knicks are certainly going to try and get him. According to Kurt Helin of NBC Sports, the Knicks are looking to clear roughly $25 million in cap space to land Brunson once the league’s free agency period begins (expected to be June. 30). Forward Alec Burks ($10 million next season) and center Nerlens Noel ($9.2 million next season) are said to be two contracts New York will attempt to unload this offseason.
While Brunson would fill the Knicks’ need for a viable starting point guard, there is no guarantee the 25-year-old would choose to leave the Dallas Mavericks.
Per Helin, “Sources from other teams around the league say it is expected Brunson will re-sign with the Mavericks. Dallas owner Mark Cuban has said he would open up the checkbook to keep Brunson. He will go into the tax to do it.”
Brunson enjoyed a breakout season in 2021-22, averaging career highs in minutes (31.9 MPG), points (16.3 PPG), rebounds (3.9 RPG), assists (4.8 APG), and steals (0.8).
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Knicks at +13000 odds to win next season’s NBA championship.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.