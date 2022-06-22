Knicks Looking to Clear Cap Space to Sign PG Jalen Brunson

Could soon-to-be free agent point guard Jalen Brunson be headed to the Big Apple?

The New York Knicks are certainly going to try and get him. According to Kurt Helin of NBC Sports, the Knicks are looking to clear roughly $25 million in cap space to land Brunson once the league’s free agency period begins (expected to be June. 30). Forward Alec Burks ($10 million next season) and center Nerlens Noel ($9.2 million next season) are said to be two contracts New York will attempt to unload this offseason.

While Brunson would fill the Knicks’ need for a viable starting point guard, there is no guarantee the 25-year-old would choose to leave the Dallas Mavericks.

Per Helin, “Sources from other teams around the league say it is expected Brunson will re-sign with the Mavericks. Dallas owner Mark Cuban has said he would open up the checkbook to keep Brunson. He will go into the tax to do it.”

Brunson enjoyed a breakout season in 2021-22, averaging career highs in minutes (31.9 MPG), points (16.3 PPG), rebounds (3.9 RPG), assists (4.8 APG), and steals (0.8).

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Knicks at +13000 odds to win next season’s NBA championship.