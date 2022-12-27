Tonight will be the anticipated return of Jalen Brunson to Big D after he left his role as Luka Doncic’s sidekick. He agreed to a $100-plus million contract over four years with the New York Knicks that seemingly was agreed upon weeks before the allowed negotiation window after four years with the Dallas Mavericks, resulting in rescinding a second-round pick in 2025.
The Knicks would do it all over again. Averaging over 20 points per game and nearly seven assists, Brunson could be en route to his first All-Star trip, something the Mavs fans hoped for themselves. Both teams sit at 18-16 heading into tonight teetering with contention.
Knicks @ Mavericks Game Information
Location: American Airlines Center | Dallas, TX
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | TV: NBA TV
Brunson left New York’s Christmas matinee in the fourth quarter with a hip injury and is listed as questionable for tonight. He will do everything in his power to take the floor tonight because what athlete doesn’t want the opportunity to show up in front of their old team and fanbase?
Let’s not sugarcoat it. The Mavs have very little besides Luka. No disrespect to Christian Wood, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Tim Hardaway Jr., but we’re getting pre-2010 LeBron vibes. The organization failed to put enough around Doncic to put the team in championship contention.
With Doncic averaging roughly 33/8/9, this emerging version of Brunson may have been a great complement to the Slovenian superstar, but who knows if Brunson would be able to break out beside Luka?
Knicks @ Mavericks Game Odds on FanDuel
Spread: Knicks +5 (-110) | Mavericks -5 (-110)
Moneyline: Knicks (+168) | Mavericks (-200)
Total: Over 218.5 (-110) | Under 218.5 (-110)
This will be the second matchup in December between these teams, with the Mavs coming out on top by 21 in The Garden. This line sits at five and is minimally baking in Brunson’s status, so we think the spread will swing a point in either direction once we get confirmation.
The Mavericks have won three straight, capping off an incredible comeback on Christmas Day with a 51-point third quarter, while the Knicks have lostthree straight, collapsing on Sunday. After watching both teams on Christmas, how can anyone put their money on the Knicks tonight?
Knicks @ Mavericks Prop Picks on FanDuel
Tim Hardaway Jr. OVER 3.5 Threes (+106)
Luka Doncic UNDER 8.5 Rebounds (-130)
Julius Randle OVER Points | Jalen Brunson OVER Assists
Former Knick Hardaway Jr. has averaged over ten attempts per game from beyond the arc and hit eight threes against the Knicks earlier this month. As a team, New York allows the third most three-point attempts in the league, so Hardaway will have more than enough opportunities to hit four.
Doncic has gone under this number in four of his last six games. The two times he went over 8.5 boards, he brought down precisely nine. The Knicks collect the third most rebounds per game as a team, while the Mavericks are dead last, so we’ll roll the dice on Luka’s UNDER continuing to collect.
New York’s player props aren’t posted due to the uncertainty around Brunson’s status, but we’re looking to correlate these two Knicks’ props together. Julius Randle has averaged over 31 points per game over his last three, while Brunson has averaged nearly 11 assists per game at the same time. Their connection is peaking, so we’d look to parlay these two together.
