Reddish will miss his second straight game due to the groin issue. The Knicks are concluding a brutal five-game road trip in Oklahoma City on Monday night, where they will look to bounce back from consecutive losses to the Warriors and Suns.
In 2022, Reddish has averaged 9.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 16 games this season. With him unable to go, Quentin Grimes should get the start with another chance to make an impression and further his role in the team’s rotation. Reddish should have ample time to rest after this one, with their next game coming on Friday against the Trail Blazers.
New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Odds
The New York Knicks are currently two-point underdogs against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night with the total set at 228.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
