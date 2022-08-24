Knicks to Include RJ Barrett in a Potential Donovan Mitchell Deal?

According to Ian Begley of SNY TV, some decision makers within the New York Knicks organization are open to including RJ Barrett in a potential deal for Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell.

The news comes on the heels of Saturday’s report by the New York Post’s Marc Berman that “there is belief around the league [Tom] Thibodeau would prefer to give up RJ Barrett in a deal than shooting guard Quentin Grimes.”

Per Begley, in addition to Barrett, “The Jazz are seeking multiple first-round picks” and “would want at least one of the trio of Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes, and Immanuel Quickley.”

A move to Salt Lake City would boost Barrett’s fantasy value as he would immediately become Utah’s go-to option on offense. Ultimately, the decision will come down to Knicks president Leon Rose, but it feels like only a matter of time before Mitchell is Big Apple bound.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Knicks at +10000 odds to win the 2022-23 NBA Championship.