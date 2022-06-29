Knicks to Offer Jalen Brunson 4-Year, $110 Million Contract
Paul Connor
Free-agent point guard Jalen Brunson appears bound for the Big Apple.
According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the New York Knicks are expected to offer Brunson a four-year deal worth approximately $110 million.
New York has made no secret about its intentions to pursue the 25-year-old, creating boatloads of cap space to lure Brunson away from Luka Doncic and company. On Tuesday, the Knicks cleared $19 million in salary following the trade of center Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks to the Detroit Pistons.
Also working in the Knicks’ favor is the presence of Brunson’s father, Rick, who currently serves as an assistant coach under Tom Thibodeau.
A second-round pick of the Dallas Mavericks in 2018, Brunson enjoyed a breakout season in 2021-22, averaging career-highs in points (16.3 PPG), rebounds (3.9 RPG), assists (4.8 APG) and steals (0.8 SPG).
The NBA’s free agency period is set to open Thursday, June 30, at 6:00 p.m. ET.
