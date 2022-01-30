Kristaps Porzingis Leaves Early vs. Pacers With Knee Soreness, Won’t Return

Dallas Mavericks’ forward Kristaps Porzingis was forced to leave early against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night due to knee soreness. Porzingis isn’t immune to knee soreness, as he showed up on the Mavs’ injury report back in December with the same injury.

Kristaps Porzingis (knee soreness) ruled out for remainder of game vs. Pacers. #MFFL #Mavs https://t.co/OlBMiOzYYz — The Smoking Cuban (@thesmokingcuban) January 30, 2022

The Unicorn recorded five points and one rebound in 11:27 before exiting the contest. Porzingis’s absence left a void in the Mavs’ lineup filled by Reggie Bullock and Dwight Powell. Bullock has 23 points and 3 rebounds in over 22 minutes of action, while Powell has 10 points and 3 rebounds in 15 minutes.

The Mavericks entered the contest as winners in six of their past eight and haven’t missed a beat without Porzingis. Dallas scored 104 points through the first three quarters against a Pacers team playing the second night of a back-to-back.

