Kyle Lowry Clears COVID Protocols, could play Friday vs. Rockets

Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports that Heat guard, Kyle Lowry, should rejoin the team in Houston on Friday morning after clearing COVID protocols.

Also, Kyle Lowry is on his way to Houston this morning to rejoin the Heat. Lowry is still listed as out for tonight, but we'll see if that changes later today. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) December 31, 2021

Although the Heat will face the Rockets later in the evening, Lowry remains ruled out for the game. Miami still has seven other players in COVID protocols, and the team’s inability to field a roster is essentially why the league decided to postpone Wednesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. Surprisingly, that’s been the only postponement for the Heat this season.

The Heat come into Friday’s contest on a four-game winning streak, including victories in six of their past seven games. Miami’s available as a four-point favorite, but sharp bettors see value in taking the points with the home underdogs given the Heat’s depleted roster. However, it’s also worth noting that the Rockets are on a five-game losing streak — straight up and against the spread.

