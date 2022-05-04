Kyle Lowry OUT for Game 2 vs. 76ers

The Miami Heat will again be without their starting point guard when they meet the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Kyle Lowry will not suit up for Game 2 and miss his fourth straight game of these playoffs. Lowry last played in Game 3 of Miami’s first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks when he tweaked his left hamstring.
The former Raptor played in only 63 games in the regular season, missing time with various ailments and personal reasons. In a different role than he had in Toronto, Lowry put up his lowest scoring average since the 2012-13 campaign. The 36-year-old vet averaged 13.4 points per game to go along with a team-best 7.5 assists a night.
Gabe Vincent is set to get his fourth straight start in relief of Lowry. On Monday, Vincent had a rough shooting performance in Game 1, hitting just 1-of-7 from deep while shooting 33 percent from the field.
Vincent still put up 10 points on a stormy night, so checking out the over on his points prop at FanDuel Sportsbook is not a bad idea. The third-year player pays off if he hits double digits again on Wednesday with his scoring prop at 9.5 points.
