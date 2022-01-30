Kyle Lowry Ruled Out Monday vs. Boston

Set to embark on a six-game road trip, the Miami Heat will continue to be without its starting point guard.

Kyle Lowry, Markieff Morris, KZ Okpala and Omer Yurtseven are not traveling with Miami today to Boston for the start of the trip. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 30, 2022

According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) has been ruled out ahead of Monday’s matchup against the Boston Celtics. This will be Lowry’s eighth straight game on the sidelines.

The 35-year-old was one of several Heat players who did not make the trip to Boston, a list that includes Markieff Morris, KZ Okpala, and Omer Yurtseven.

The former Raptor great has appeared in 39 games for Miami this season, averaging 13.4 PPG, 4.5 RPG, and 8.3 APG.

Backup point guard Gabe Vincent ($5,000 on FanDuel) will continue to start in Lowry’s absence. Vincent has filled in admirably, notching 25 or more FanDuel points in five of his past seven games. He represents a strong value play in Monday’s DFS contests.

Miami will look to get back in the win column after suffering a 124-120 triple-overtime defeat to the Toronto Raptors Saturday night.

