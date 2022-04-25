Kyle Lowry Will Remain on Miami's Sideline for Game 5 vs. Hawks

Overview

The Miami Heat will once again be without their starting point guard when they try and wrap up the first-round series with the Atlanta Hawks in Florida on Tuesday night.

#ATLvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Kyle Lowry (hamstring) has been ruled out of tomorrow’s Game 5 vs the Hawks. P.J. Tucker (calf) and Caleb Martin (ankle) are questionable. Gabe Vincent (toe) is probable. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 25, 2022

Kyle Lowry missed Sunday’s Game 4 with the same hamstring injury that will keep him on the shelf for the second straight game. There may be a cause for some concern as the one-guard missed 63 games this season, and when a bulldog-like Lowry is missing postseason games, it can’t be something too light. Miami does have the luxury of being up 3-1 in the series, so they can afford to give the veteran some extra time to recover, especially if they can wrap things up at home tomorrow night.

Gabe Vincent, who started for the former Raptor in Game 4, will likely draw the start again. Vincent got more run than he’d usually have on Sunday since the Heat destroyed the Hawks 110-86. The 25-year-old played over 27 minutes and put up a nice line of 11 points and four assists.

Miami is a substantial -7.5 point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook and should wrap up the series tomorrow night.