Kyle Lowry Won’t Face Former Team on Monday

When Kyle Lowry didn’t re-sign with the Toronto Raptors this past off-season, it left a gaping hole in their backcourt. Lowry is regarded as one of the best Raptors of all time, helping the Raps to their only Championship in 2019.

Monday night would have been Lowry’s first opportunity to face his former club, but the reunion will have to wait for their next matchup as the six-time All-Star has been ruled out for personal reasons. As noted by Tim Reynolds, Bam Adebayo is listed as questionable with a thumb injury.

Bam Adebayo (thumb) is listed as questionable for Heat-Raptors tomorrow night. Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) is listed as out. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 16, 2022

Lowry’s next game will be the 1,000th of his career, and it would have been fitting to see that come against the Raptors. Instead, the milestone will have to wait until at least Wednesday when the Heat host the Portland Trail Blazers.

Gabe Vincent will likely get his 11th start of the season against the Raps. Vincent averages 13.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists as a starter this season.

Narratives notwithstanding, the Heat will have to knock off a Raptors team firing on all cylinders, winning seven of their past nine. The Heat enter the contest as -3.5 favorites, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.