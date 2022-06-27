Kyrie Irving Returning to Nets for Upcoming Season
Grant White
After weeks of guessing otherwise, Kyrie Irving has opted into his player option for the upcoming NBA season and will return to the Brooklyn Nets.
Speculation was rampant that Irving would decline his option, thus becoming a free agent, or negotiate a sign-and-trade with another club; however, Shams Charania confirmed that the seven-time All-Star is running it back with the Nets.
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is opting into his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season, @TheAthletic@Stadium has learned. Irving is bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant.
COVID-19 legislation prevented Irving from fully participating last season. The unvaccinated point guard could not play in Brooklyn throughout the regular season due to local restrictions. Still, Irving made the most of his time on the court, averaging 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game.
An entire season with Irving in the backcourt immediately improves the Nets. Brooklyn needed to win the play-in round to ensure a playoff spot last season but should land a more ideal matchup with a better regular season.
The Nets futures odds improved slightly on news that Irving would be returning. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Atlantic Division contenders priced near the top of the board at +700.
