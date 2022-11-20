Kyrie Irving Returns to Nets Lineup Sunday vs. Grizzlies
Grant White
Mercurial point guard Kyrie Irving has satisfied the Brooklyn Nets’ personal conduct counseling and will return to the lineup Sunday night. The seven-time All-Star hasn’t played since November 1 after tweeting a link to a video with anti-semitic messaging.
As noted by Chris Haynes, Irving was required to complete team-directed training, including having conversations with Jewish community members, before he would be re-instated to the team.
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has officially completed all prerequisites — which included having conversations with several members of the Jewish community — and is cleared to make his return tonight against Memphis Grizzlies, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Irving remains an elite guard in the NBA, scoring 19 or more points in seven of his eight games while averaging 5.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game. The 30-year-old has been a floor general for the Nets, playing a career-best 38.6 minutes per game.
Edmond Sumner started at point guard with Irving suspended but will revert to a bench role. Sumner missed all of last season with an Achilles injury but is having a banner year with the Nets, averaging 8.0 points per game in 14 games with Brooklyn.
Irving’s return has elevated the Nets in the betting market. FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Nets as -8 home chalk for Sunday’s inter-conference battle against the Grizz.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.