Kyrie Irving Staying With the Brooklyn Nets?

Against all odds, it appears Kyrie Irving has not worn out his welcome with the Brooklyn Nets just yet.

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, all signs point to Irving returning to the Nets for 2022 and beyond.

Per Lewis, “Irving has until June 29 to decide whether he will opt out of the final $36.5 million year of his contract for 2022-23 and become a free agent. But both Nets and league sources told The Post an extension is more likely.”

It has been a drama-filled tenure for Irving and the Nets, with the 30-year-old appearing in just 103 of a possible 226 games. Last season might have been the pinnacle, as Irving was relegated to part-time status over refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The seven-time All-Star remains one of the game’s elite players when on the floor and reportedly has a good relationship with Brooklyn’s ownership, not to mention his best friend being teammate, Kevin Durant.

However, the Nets are likely to be very particular with Irving’s new contract, especially regarding games played.

