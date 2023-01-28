BETTING NBA
02:04 PM, January 28, 2023

LA Clippers vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/28/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: State Farm Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
LA Clippers  Open -0.5   -110   O 234   -110   -108  
 Current -1   -108   232.5   -110   -112  
Atlanta Hawks  Open +0.5   -110   U 234   -110   -108  
 Current +1   -112   232.5   -110   -104  

Projected Lineups:

LA Clippers

1. SF  Kawhi Leonard   20.9 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
2. SF  Paul George   23.5 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
3. C  Ivica Zubac   10.1 Points, 10.3 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
4. PF  Marcus Morris Sr.   12.9 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
5. SF  Norman Powell   16.5 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
6. SG  Terance Mann   8.7 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists

 

Atlanta Hawks

1. PG  Trae Young   27.1 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 9.9 Assists
2. SG  Dejounte Murray   20.9 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
3. C  Clint Capela   12.3 Points, 11.3 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
4. PF  John Collins   13.4 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. SG  Bogdan Bogdanovic   15.4 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
6. SF  DeAndre Hunter   15.8 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Jan 26 SA -13.0 234.5 138-100
Tue, Jan 24 LAL -4.0 232.0 133-115
Sun, Jan 22 DAL +1.5 222.5 112-98
Fri, Jan 20 SA -7.5 231.0 131-126
Wed, Jan 18 UTA +8.5 229.5 126-103

 

Atlanta Hawks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 25 OKC -1.0 238.5 137-132
Mon, Jan 23 CHI +1.5 238.5 111-100
Sat, Jan 21 CHA -7.5 235.0 122-118
Fri, Jan 20 NY -3.5 229.0 139-124
Wed, Jan 18 DAL +2.5 232.0 130-122

Betting Insights:

  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks since the start of 2020/2021