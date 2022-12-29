BETTING NBA
11:24 AM, December 29, 2022

LA Clippers vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

LA Clippers vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/29

Date: 12/29/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: TD Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
LA Clippers  Open +6   -106   O 227.5   -110   +210  
 Current +6   -110   227   -112   +198  
Boston Celtics  Open -6   -114   U 227.5   -110   -255  
 Current -6   -110   227   -108   -240  

Projected Lineups:

LA Clippers

1. SF  Paul George   23.7 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
2. SF  Kawhi Leonard   16.2 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
3. C  Ivica Zubac   10.2 Points, 11.0 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
4. PG  John Wall   12.0 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
5. PF  Marcus Morris Sr.   13.4 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
6. PG  Reggie Jackson   12.3 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists

 

Boston Celtics

1. PF  Jayson Tatum   31.1 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
2. SF  Jaylen Brown   27.0 Points, 7.2 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
3. PG  Marcus Smart   11.3 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 7.3 Assists
4. C  Al Horford   9.8 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
5. C  Robert Williams III   7.6 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
6. SG  Malcolm Brogdon   13.3 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Dec 27 TOR +3.5 218.5 124-113
Mon, Dec 26 DET -5.5 222.5 142-131
Fri, Dec 23 PHI +3.5 214.0 119-114
Wed, Dec 21 CHA -9.0 229.0 126-105
Sat, Dec 17 WAS -5.5 219.5 102-93

 

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Dec 27 HOU -15.5 229.5 126-102
Sun, Dec 25 MIL -5.5 226.5 139-118
Fri, Dec 23 MIN -9.5 229.0 121-109
Wed, Dec 21 IND -9.5 232.5 117-112
Sun, Dec 18 ORL -10.0 223.0 95-92