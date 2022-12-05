BETTING NBA
11:34 AM, December 5, 2022

LA Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/05/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Spectrum Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
LA Clippers  Open -2.5   -108   O 217.5   -112   -136  
 Current -3.5   -112   216.5   -110   -162  
Charlotte Hornets  Open +2.5   -112   U 217.5   -108   +118  
 Current +3.5   -108   216.5   -110   +118  

Projected Lineups:

LA Clippers

1. C  Ivica Zubac   10.8 Points, 11.6 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
2. PG  John Wall   12.8 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
3. PG  Reggie Jackson   12.3 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
4. PF  Marcus Morris Sr.   13.7 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
5. SF  Paul George   23.6 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 4.3 Assists
6. SG  Terance Mann   8.2 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

 

Charlotte Hornets

1. PG  Terry Rozier   21.2 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
2. SF  Kelly Oubre Jr.   19.8 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
3. C  Mason Plumlee   9.4 Points, 9.0 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
4. PF  P.J. Washington   15.4 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
5. PF  Jalen McDaniels   10.2 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. PG  Tho Maledon   5.5 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 03 SAC +3.5 228.0 123-96
Wed, Nov 30 UTA +7.5 222.5 125-112
Tue, Nov 29 POR +4.0 211.5 118-112
Sun, Nov 27 IND +2.0 221.0 114-100
Fri, Nov 25 DEN +4.0 219.0 114-104

 

Charlotte Hornets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 03 MIL +2.0 221.0 105-96
Fri, Dec 02 WAS +3.5 225.5 117-116
Mon, Nov 28 BOS +11.0 225.5 140-105
Fri, Nov 25 MIN +6.0 226.5 110-108
Wed, Nov 23 PHI -4.5 214.0 107-101

Betting Insights:

  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 4-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets on the road over their last 6 games
  • The Los Angeles Clippers are 10-3 (.769) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets over their last 13 games