BETTING NBA
11:50 AM, January 31, 2023

LA Clippers vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

LA Clippers vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/31

Date: 01/31/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: United Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
LA Clippers  Open -3.5   -110   O 230.5   -110   -158  
 Current -3   -110   226   -110   -154  
Chicago Bulls  Open +3.5   -110   U 230.5   -110   +134  
 Current +3   -110   226   -110   +130  

Projected Lineups:

LA Clippers

1. SF  Kawhi Leonard   21.3 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
2. SF  Paul George   23.5 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
3. C  Ivica Zubac   10.1 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
4. SF  Norman Powell   16.2 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
5. PF  Marcus Morris Sr.   12.9 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
6. PG  Reggie Jackson   11.3 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists

 

Chicago Bulls

1. C  Nikola Vucevic   17.5 Points, 11.1 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
2. SF  DeMar DeRozan   26.4 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
3. SG  Zach LaVine   23.8 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
4. PF  Patrick Williams   10.3 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. PG  Ayo Dosunmu   9.3 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
6. SG  Alex Caruso   5.6 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 29 CLE +11.5 215.0 122-99
Sat, Jan 28 ATL +1.5 231.5 120-113
Thu, Jan 26 SA -13.0 234.5 138-100
Tue, Jan 24 LAL -4.0 232.0 133-115
Sun, Jan 22 DAL +1.5 222.5 112-98

 

Chicago Bulls

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 28 ORL -2.5 230.5 128-109
Thu, Jan 26 CHA -3.5 236.5 111-96
Tue, Jan 24 IND -1.5 234.5 116-110
Mon, Jan 23 ATL -1.5 238.5 111-100
Thu, Jan 19 DET -7.5 236.0 126-108

Betting Insights:

  • The Chicago Bulls are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Clippers since the start of 2020/2021